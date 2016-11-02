BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 XO Group Inc
* XO Group reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 revenue $36.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* XO Group - long-term financial targets are double digit revenue growth rates, gross margins of about 90-95 pct, yielding adjusted EBITDA margins of 20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.