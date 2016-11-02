Nov 2 Solar Capital Ltd

* Solar Capital Ltd announces quarter ended September 30, 2016 financial results; 1 pct NAV increase and $0.45 NII per share, excluding one-time credit facility amendment expenses; declares quarterly distribution of $0.40 per share for Q4, 2016

* Solar Capital Ltd says at September 30, 2016, net asset value (NAV) grew to $21.72 per share

* Solar Capital Ltd says board of directors declared a Q4 distribution of $0.40 per share