Nov 2 Qiagen NV

* Qiagen reports results for third quarter and first nine months of 2016

* Qiagen NV qtrly adjusted EPS of $0.29

* Qtrly EPS of $0.14

* Qiagen NV qtrly net sales of $338.7 million

* Qiagen NV - Qiagen on track to achieve 6-7 pct cer sales growth for 2016 and adjusted EPS target before restructuring costs

* Qiagen NV - $250 million synthetic share repurchase set for completion in early 2017 as part of commitment to return $300 million by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: