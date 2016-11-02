Nov 2 First Solar Inc

* First Solar Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.22

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.49

* Q3 sales $688 million

* Q3 revenue view $988.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maintain 2016 EPS guidance; revenue guidance lowered for revised project sale timing

* Maintain 2016 EPS guidance; revenue guidance lowered for revised project sale timing

* Sees 2016 GAAP net sales in range of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion