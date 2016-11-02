BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 First Solar Inc
* First Solar Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.22
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.49
* Q3 sales $688 million
* Q3 revenue view $988.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Maintain 2016 EPS guidance; revenue guidance lowered for revised project sale timing
* Sees 2016 GAAP net sales in range of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.