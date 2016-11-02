BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Falconstor Software Inc -
* FalconStor Software inc says total bookings for Q3 of 2016 were $5.5 million, compared with $8.8 million in Q2 of 2016
* FalconStor Software announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue $7.3 million versus $9.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.