Nov 2 Hudson Technologies Inc -

* Qtrly revenues $34.9 million versus $21.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $28.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hudson Technologies reports record third quarter revenues of $34.9 million; diluted eps of $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share $0.14