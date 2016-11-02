BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Wynn Resorts Ltd -
* Net revenues were $1.11 billion for Q3 of 2016, an increase of 11.4%
* Q3 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wynn resorts, limited reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.17
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
