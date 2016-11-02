CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
Nov 2 Fitbit Inc -
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $985.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $2.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fitbit reports third quarter revenue growth of 23% to $504m, GAAP diluted EPS of $0.11, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.19
* Q3 revenue $504 million versus I/B/E/S view $506.9 million
* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.18
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.55 to $0.59
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.11
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $725 million to $750 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.32 billion to $2.345 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 25 to 26 percent
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue up 2 to 5 percent
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage: