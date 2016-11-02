Nov 2 Fitbit Inc -

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $985.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $2.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fitbit reports third quarter revenue growth of 23% to $504m, GAAP diluted EPS of $0.11, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.19

* Q3 revenue $504 million versus I/B/E/S view $506.9 million

* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.18

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.55 to $0.59

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $725 million to $750 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.32 billion to $2.345 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 25 to 26 percent

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue up 2 to 5 percent

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S