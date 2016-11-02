CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
Nov 2 Masimo Corp
* FY2016 revenue view $687.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Masimo reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.52
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $692 million
* Q3 revenue $167.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $165.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.13
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico

* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT