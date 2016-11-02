BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Chefs Warehouse Inc
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.185 billion to $1.195 billion
* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $0.02 to $0.07
* FY2016 revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* The Chefs' Warehouse reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 sales $297.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $299.7 million
* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.