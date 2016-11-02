Nov 2 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc

* Qtrly comparable restaurant revenue decreased 3.6%

* System-Wide restaurant revenue for Q3 of 2016 totaled $355.5 million, compared to $350.6 million for Q3 in 2015.

* For Q4, company expects total revenues to grow between 4.0% and 6.0%

* Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reports final results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 2, 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.10

