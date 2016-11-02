BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Intersect ENT Inc
* Intersect ENT Inc - Company is raising its annual outlook for gross margin to approximately 83% versus prior guidance 82%-83%
* Intersect ENT Inc - Outlook for 2016 operating expenses remains approximately $92 million and net use of cash is in range of $22-$23 million for year
* Intersect ENT reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.22
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $78 million
* Q3 revenue $18.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
