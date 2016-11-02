Nov 2 American Vanguard Corp -

* American Vanguard - "as we approach 2017 planting season, we expect to see modestly improved demand for industry-leading portfolio of corn products"

* American Vanguard reports third quarter & nine-month 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 sales $82.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $79.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S