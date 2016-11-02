BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 American Vanguard Corp
* American Vanguard - "as we approach 2017 planting season, we expect to see modestly improved demand for industry-leading portfolio of corn products"
* American Vanguard reports third quarter & nine-month 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 sales $82.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $79.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.