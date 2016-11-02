Nov 2 Itron Inc

* Quarterly bookings of $670 million and total backlog at quarter end of $1.5 billion

* Itron announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.26

* Q3 revenue $507 million versus I/B/E/S view $481.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: