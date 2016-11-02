BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :
* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.01
* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc sees 2016 total wireline revenue of approximately $228 million
* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc sees 2016 capital expenditures from approximately $35 million to approximately $32 million
* Alaska Communications reports solid third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $56.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.