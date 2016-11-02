Nov 2 Orion Energy Systems Inc -

* Orion Energy Systems Inc expects total revenue to grow by 10-20 percent in fiscal 2017

* Says co ended Q2 of fiscal 2017 with $14.6 million in backlog

* Qtrly diluted net loss per share $0.03

* Orion Energy Systems announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 10 to 20 percent

* Q2 revenue $18.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $18.6 million