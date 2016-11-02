BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Brightcove Inc
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $149.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Brightcove announces financial results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02 excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $0.05
* Q3 revenue $38.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.3 million
* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02 to $0.03 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 to $0.06 excluding items
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $38.5 million to $39 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $150.1 million to $150.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
