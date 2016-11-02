Nov 2 BioTelemetry Inc :

* BioTelemetry Inc - expect to achieve higher end of 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $44 to $46 million

* BioTelemetry, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 revenue $53.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.9 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))