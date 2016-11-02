BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 BioTelemetry Inc :
* BioTelemetry Inc - expect to achieve higher end of 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $44 to $46 million
* BioTelemetry, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 revenue $53.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.9 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
