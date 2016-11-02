BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 LPL Financial Holdings Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.58
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - reduced 2016 Core G&A outlook range to $700 to $705 million, from $705 to $715 million
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - lowered 2016 target credit agreement net leverage ratio to 3.25 to 3.5
* Qtrly total net revenues $1.02 billion versus $1.05 billion
* LPL Financial announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.