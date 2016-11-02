BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Wright Medical Group Nv
* Wright Medical -maintaining existing midpoint of net sales from continuing operations for 2016 guidance but narrowing range to approximately $677 million to $683 million
* Wright Medical Group NV says increasing its full-year 2016 non-gaap adjusted ebitda from continuing operations to be in range of $43 million to $48 million
* Wright Medical Group NV says anticipates non-gaap adjusted loss per share from continuing operations for 2016 of $0.52 to $0.47
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.48, revenue view $683.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wright Medical Group NV Reports 2016 third quarter financial results and updates 2016 guidance
* Q3 loss per share $0.51 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $157.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.