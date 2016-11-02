BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Fox Factory Holding Corp
* For full fiscal year 2016, expects sales in range of $395.5 million to $401.5 million
* Sees 2016 non-gaap adjusted earnings per diluted share in range of $1.19 to $1.23.
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $396.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fox Factory Holding Corp. announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.28 to $0.32
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 earnings per share $0.36
* Sees Q4 2016 sales $104 million to $110 million
* Q3 sales $109 million versus i/b/e/s view $110.9 million
* Sees fy 2016 sales $395.5 million to $401.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.