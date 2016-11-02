BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc
* Qtrly total comparable restaurant sales decreased 5.3%.
* Sees 2016 total comparable restaurant sales of minus 5.5% to minus 4.5%.
* Sees 2016 adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.15 to $0.20
* Bravo brio restaurant group, inc. Reports third quarter financial results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.16
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.20
* Q3 revenue $94.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $92.3 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $408 million to $413 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
