Nov 2 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc

* Qtrly total comparable restaurant sales decreased 5.3%.

* Sees 2016 total comparable restaurant sales of minus 5.5% to minus 4.5%.

* Sees 2016 adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.15 to $0.20

* Bravo brio restaurant group, inc. Reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.16

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.20

* Q3 revenue $94.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $92.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $408 million to $413 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S