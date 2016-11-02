BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 KEYW Holding Corp :
* KEYW Holding Corp- for full year 2016 expects revenue from continuing operations to be in range of $290 million to $300 million
* KEYW Holding Corp- for full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin expectations continue to be in range of 10 pct to 13 pct
* FY2016 revenue view $297.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KEYW reports third-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $290 million to $300 million
* Q3 revenue $72.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $75.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.