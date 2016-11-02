BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Sabra Health Care Reit Inc
* Board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of common stock
* Sabra reports third quarter 2016 results; reports earnings per share and ffo per share growth of 46% and 7%, respectively, over third quarter 2015
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.