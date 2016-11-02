BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Kcap Financial Inc
* Kcap Financial Inc - net investment income for Q3 was approximately $4.5 million compared with approximately $6.5 million in quarter ended september 30, 2015
* Kcap Financial, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.