BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Grand Canyon Education Inc
* End-Of-Period enrollment increased 9.8% to 82,422 at september 30, 2016, from 75,073 at september 30, 2015
* Sees Q4 2016 net revenue of $241.8 million
* Sees Q4 diluted eps of $0.97
* Grand Canyon Education, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.67 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.62
* Q3 revenue $210.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $206.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
