CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
Nov 2 Facebook Inc
* Facebook reports third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.09
* Facebook Inc - daily active users (DAUS) - daus were 1.18 billion on average for September 2016, an increase of 17 pct year-over-year
* Facebook Inc - monthly active users (MAUS) - MAUS were 1.79 billion as of September 30, 2016, an increase of 16 pct year-over-year.
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.82
* Facebook Inc - mobile DAUS - mobile DAUS were 1.09 billion on average for September 2016, an increase of 22 pct year-over-year
* Facebook Inc - mobile MAUS were 1.66 billion as of September 30, 2016, an increase of 20 pct year-over-year.
* Q3 total revenue $7,011 million versus $4,501 million
* Capital expenditures for Q3 of 2016 were $1.10 billion.
* Q3 advertising revenue $6,816 million versus $4,299 million
* Q3 operating margin 45 percent versus 32 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $6.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 84 pct of advertising revenue for Q3 of 2016, up from approximately 78 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage: