Nov 2 Callon Petroleum Co

* Qtrly net daily production of 16,598 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d"), an increase of 23% compared to Q2 of 2016

* Callon Petroleum Co says raised 2016 full year production guidance to a range of 15,250 - 15,550 boe/d

* Callon petroleum co says reaffirmed operational capital guidance for 2016 of $140 million

* Callon Petroleum - currently anticipate adding a third horizontal drilling rig in early 2017 and are preparing for a fourth rig in second half of 2017

* Callon Petroleum Co- forecast new drilling program would deliver approximately 30,000 boe/d of annual average production in 2018

* Callon Petroleum Company announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S