BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Bruker Corp
* Bruker Corp says now expects to increase its 2016 non-gaap operating margin by 100 basis points or more year-over-year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $1.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bruker Corp- have started two additional factory consolidations, which are expected to be substantially completed by mid-2017
* Bruker Corp sees for fy 2016, non-gaap eps between $1.07 and $1.11
* Bruker reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.07 to $1.11
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Q3 revenue $393.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $394.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue down about 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.