BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc -
* Core FFO of $0.22 per diluted share for quarter ended September 30, 2016
* Increasing FY 2016 guidance range for company share of core FFO to a range of $0.87 to $0.89 per share of common stock
* Rexford Industrial announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 core FFO per share $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.