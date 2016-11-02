BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Rexnord Corp -
* For Q3, we expect our net sales to be in a range of $453-463 million
* Relative to H1 fiscal 2017, GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS in second half will be impacted by a higher average effective tax rate
* Rexnord reports Q2 FY2017 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $491 million versus I/B/E/S view $495.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23 to $0.26
* Lowers FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.32 to $1.38
* Lowers fy 2017 GAAP earnings per share view to $0.75 to $0.81
* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 to $0.15
* Sees Q3 sales $453 million to $463 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.