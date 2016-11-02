BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Parsley Energy Inc
* Qtrly net production averaged 43.0 mboe per day, up 20% versus 2Q16
* Parsley Energy Inc - Company maintains estimated full-year 2016 capital expenditures at a range of $460-$510 million
* Sees 2016 production 37.0-39.0 MBoe/d
* Parsley Energy announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results; adds drilling locations in second Wolfcamp B target zone to midland basin inventory
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.