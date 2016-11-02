Nov 2 Parsley Energy Inc

* Qtrly net production averaged 43.0 mboe per day, up 20% versus 2Q16

* Parsley Energy Inc - Company maintains estimated full-year 2016 capital expenditures at a range of $460-$510 million

* Sees 2016 production 37.0-39.0 MBoe/d

* Parsley Energy announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results; adds drilling locations in second Wolfcamp B target zone to midland basin inventory

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02