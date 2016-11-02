BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Evertec Inc
* Evertec reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.26
* Q3 revenue $94.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.61 to $1.67
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $382 million to $388 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.