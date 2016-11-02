BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Mantech International Corp
* Sees 2016 revenue $1.590 billion - $1.610 billion
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $1.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mantech International Corp - Sees FY diluted earnings per share $1.45 - $1.47
* Mantech International Corp - Backlog of business at end of quarter was $4.6 billion, up 9% compared to Q2 of 2016
* Mantech International Corp - Quarter-end funded backlog was $1.0 billion, up 5% compared to Q2 of 2016
* Mantech announces financial results for third quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.38
* Q3 revenue $415.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $405.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.