Nov 2 Newtek Business Services Corp

* Newtek Business Services Corp says net asset value ("NAV") of $208.2 million, or $14.26 per share, at September 30, 2016

* Newtek Business Services Corp qtrly total investment income of $7.9 million; an 11.6% increase over $7.0 million for quarter ended September 30, 2015

* Newtek Business Services Corp qtrly net investment loss of $2.1 million, or $0.15 per share

* Newtek Business Services Corp qtrly adjusted net investment income of $6.7 million, or $0.46 per share

* Newtek Business Services Corp. reports third quarter 2016 financial results