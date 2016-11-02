BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Newtek Business Services Corp
* Newtek Business Services Corp says net asset value ("NAV") of $208.2 million, or $14.26 per share, at September 30, 2016
* Newtek Business Services Corp qtrly total investment income of $7.9 million; an 11.6% increase over $7.0 million for quarter ended September 30, 2015
* Newtek Business Services Corp qtrly net investment loss of $2.1 million, or $0.15 per share
* Newtek Business Services Corp qtrly adjusted net investment income of $6.7 million, or $0.46 per share
* Newtek Business Services Corp. reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.