BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 SP Plus Corp
* SP Plus Corp says continues to expect its full-year 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $88 million to $93 million
* Sees adjusted free cash flow to be in range of $40 million to $46 million in 2016
* SP Plus Corporation announces third quarter and year-to-date 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 earnings per share $0.31
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.16 to $1.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.