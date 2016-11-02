Nov 2 SP Plus Corp

* SP Plus Corp says continues to expect its full-year 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $88 million to $93 million

* Sees adjusted free cash flow to be in range of $40 million to $46 million in 2016

* SP Plus Corporation announces third quarter and year-to-date 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.16 to $1.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: