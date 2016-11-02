BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Inovalon Holdings Inc
* Share repurchase program expanded to $200 million
* Promotes Chris Greiner from chief product and operations officer to chief financial and operating officer
* Promotion of Chris Greiner to his new role is effective as of November 1, 2016
* Revenue is expected to be between $470 million and $490 million for 2016
* Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $130 million and $148 million for 2016
* Diluted net income per share is expected to be between $0.28 and $0.35 for 2016
* Non-GAAP diluted net income per share is expected to be between $0.39 and $0.46 for 2016
* FY2016 revenue view $470.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Inovalon reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 revenue $105 million versus I/B/E/S view $101.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.