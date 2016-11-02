BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Westell Technologies Inc
* Westell Technologies reports fiscal second quarter 2017 sequential revenue increase of 20 pct to $17.8 mln
* Q2 revenue $17.8 million
* Westell Technologies Inc qtrly non-GAAP loss per share $0.02
* Westell Technologies Inc qtrly loss per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.