Nov 2 Caretrust Reit Inc

* Caretrust REIT Inc announces third quarter 2016 operating results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Caretrust REIT Inc - now projects 2016 normalized FFO per diluted weighted-average common share of approximately $1.09 to $1.10

* Sees 2016 normalized FAD per diluted weighted-average common share of approximately $1.16 to $1.17