BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Caretrust Reit Inc
* Caretrust REIT Inc announces third quarter 2016 operating results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.28
* Q3 earnings per share $0.13
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Caretrust REIT Inc - now projects 2016 normalized FFO per diluted weighted-average common share of approximately $1.09 to $1.10
* Sees 2016 normalized FAD per diluted weighted-average common share of approximately $1.16 to $1.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.