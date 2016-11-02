BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Empire State Realty Trust Inc
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Empire State Realty Trust Inc- Qtrly total revenues
$175.84 million versus $175.77 million
* Q3 revenue view $115.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Empire State Realty Trust announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 core FFO per share $0.26
* Q3 FFO per share $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
