Nov 2 Clifton Bancorp Inc

* Clifton Bancorp Inc announces financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016; declares cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

Clifton Bancorp Inc- net interest income increased 8.1 pct, to $7.07 million for three months ended September 30, 2016