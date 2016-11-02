Nov 2 Paramount Group Inc

* Paramount Group Inc- Is raising and narrowing estimated core FFO guidance for 2016 to a range of $0.84 to $0.86 per diluted share

* Q3 core FFO per share $0.20

* Paramount announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 FFO per share $0.23