BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Life Storage Inc -
* In quarter, increased same store revenue by 4.5%
* Sees revenue for full year 2016 increase between 5.0% - 6.0%
* Qtrly total operating revenues $127.8 million versus $95.4 million
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $5.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $451.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Life Storage, Inc. reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.34
* Q3 FFO per share $0.79
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share about $5.19 to $5.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.