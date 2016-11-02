Nov 2 Lincoln National Corp -

* Increases quarterly dividend by 16 percent

* Board of directors of Lincoln National Corporation approved raising quarterly dividend on its common shares to $0.29 per share

* Company had $228 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2016

* Qtrly total revenues $ 3,525 million versus $ 3,716 million

* Lincoln Financial Group reports third quarter 2016 results and announces increase in dividend

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.89

* Q3 earnings per share $2.00

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: