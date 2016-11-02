Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 27
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Nov 2 WPX Energy Inc -
* WPX's 2017 capital budget for drilling and completion activity ranges from $800-860 million.
* In 2017, company expects to complete more than 150 operated wells under its plan
* WPX expects total production in 2017 ranging from 97-107 mboe/d, including 49-53 mbbl/d of oil.
* WPX expects fourth-quarter 2016 oil production of 42-44 mbbl/d and total full-year 2016 equivalent production of approximately 82-87 mboe/d.
* Total company production volumes were 84.4 mboe/d in Q3, up 16 percent versus a year ago.
* Wpx energy reports 3Q 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.17
* Q3 loss per share $0.72
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.
(Corrects the third story in the INDIA TOP NEWS section to clarify the name of the mutual fund company as Fidelity Investments and not Fidelity Rutland Square Trust II.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Finance Ministe