BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc -
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.7 billion
* Babcock & Wilcox announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 excluding items
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.18
* Q3 revenue $411 million versus I/B/E/S view $457.7 million
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $0.63 to $0.83
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.