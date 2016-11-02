BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Jones Energy Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.26
* Qtrly total operating revenues $33.4 million versus $47.2 million
* Jones Energy Inc - Increasing full year 2016 production guidance to 18.6 - 19.4 MBoe/d
* Jones Energy Inc - Increasing full year 2016 capital guidance to $110 million
* Jones Energy Inc - Average daily net production for q3 of 2016 of 18.6 MBoe/d, above top end of guidance
* Jones Energy Inc sees FY 2016 total capital expenditures excluding acquisitions of about $110.0 million
* Jones Energy, Inc. announces 2016 third quarter financial and operating results and increases 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.