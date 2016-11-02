BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Quotient Ltd
* Quotient Ltd says Stephen Unger, Chief Financial Officer to resign
* Quotient Ltd says intends to engage a leading executive recruiting firm to assist with its search for next chief financial officer
* Quotient Ltd says Roland Boyd has accepted an appointment to serve as interim chief financial officer
* Quotient Limited announces CFO transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.