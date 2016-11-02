BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Whole Foods Market Inc
* Whole Foods - Walter Robb will remain on company's board and continue to serve as chairman for both whole kids foundation and whole cities foundation
* Whole Foods Market Inc - Robb will officially transition his co-ceo responsibilities on december 31, 2016
* Whole Foods Market Inc - co-founder John Mackey to serve as sole chief executive officer
* Whole Foods Market Inc - chief financial officer Glenda Flanagan will retire
* Whole Foods Market Inc - Mary Ellen coe, vice president of sales and product operations for google, has joined whole foods market board
* Whole Foods Market announces changes to leadership; eliminates co-ceo structure; appoints John Mackey CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.