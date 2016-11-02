BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Corrections Corp Of America
* Corrections Corp Of America sees fy2016, adjusted diluted eps of $1.80 to $1.81
* Corrections Corp Of America sees for fy 2016, ffo per diluted share $2.56 to $2.57
* Corrections Corp Of America sees for fy 2017, diluted eps of $1.38 to $1.49
* Corrections Corp Of America- sees for fy 2017, adjusted diluted eps $1.40 to $1.50
* Corrections Corp Of America- sees for fy 2016, adjusted diluted eps $1.80 to $1.81
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CCA reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.69
* Q3 revenue $474.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $470.4 million
* Q3 FFO per share $0.67 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.